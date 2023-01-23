Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.

NYSE SRE opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

