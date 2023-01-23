Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.27.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$55.66. The company had a trading volume of 221,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.96. The company has a market cap of C$26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.