Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $228.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

