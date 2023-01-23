Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 27,512 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,046,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 275,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.43 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

