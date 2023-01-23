Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 12,644 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.