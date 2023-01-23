Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $40.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

