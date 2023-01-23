Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

