Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.