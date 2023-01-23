Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

