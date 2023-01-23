Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 4.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 3.56% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $43,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 123,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 398,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

