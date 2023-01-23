Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 14,509 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $88.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

