Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $45.07 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.