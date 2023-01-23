Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $368.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.01. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $425.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

