Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 47.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 139,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 145,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.