Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,060.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,926.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

