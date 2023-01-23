Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 7,430 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 3.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Shares of KEYS opened at $178.92 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

