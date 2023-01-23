Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $15,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

