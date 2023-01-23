Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $560.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.