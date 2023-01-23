Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

