freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $23.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

