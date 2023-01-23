FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 54948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

