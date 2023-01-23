Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

About Fuji Electric

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy, drive control, power, and power control equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.