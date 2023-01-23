Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
