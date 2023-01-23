Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.10

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

