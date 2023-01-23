Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 322,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 0.5 %
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
