G999 (G999) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,126.05

G999 (G999) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,126.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025456 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.