Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target Increased to €15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.50 ($15.76) to €15.00 ($16.30) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.