Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.00

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 50472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.50 ($15.76) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.69.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.