GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 179,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 115,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 115,580 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GGN remained flat at $3.82 during midday trading on Monday. 785,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,948. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

