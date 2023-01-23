GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 10.5% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.67. 2,492,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,948,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
GameStop Trading Up 14.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.