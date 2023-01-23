GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €40.58 ($44.11) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

