Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Update

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Gencor Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gencor Industries

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

