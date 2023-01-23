General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $240.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

GD opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.23. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

