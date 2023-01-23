Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Torray LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Torray LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,962. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

