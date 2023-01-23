Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

