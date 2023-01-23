GG TOKEN 1-Day Volume Hits $18,958.25 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $139.74 million and $18,958.25 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10989255 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,143.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

