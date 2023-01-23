Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 659.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $3,090.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,645.88 and a 52 week high of $4,650.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,164.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,156.54.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

