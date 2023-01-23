Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 659.0 days.
Givaudan Stock Performance
Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $3,090.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,645.88 and a 52 week high of $4,650.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,164.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,156.54.
About Givaudan
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Givaudan (GVDBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.