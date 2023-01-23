Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 12,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

