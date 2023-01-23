Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 12,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.