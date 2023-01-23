Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 5.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 31,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 97,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $128,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

