Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GT. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

