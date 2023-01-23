Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,564.05 or 0.11151292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $375,659.80 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00414084 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.99 or 0.29065654 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00588262 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
