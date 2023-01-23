Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $32.33. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

