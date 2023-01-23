Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NASDAQ GH opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

