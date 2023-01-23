GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.