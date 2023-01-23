GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
Shares of GXO stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
