Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Haleon Trading Up 1.8 %
HLN opened at $8.02 on Monday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
