Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HLN opened at $8.02 on Monday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

