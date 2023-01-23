Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $181,562.13 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.