Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Hamilton Lane worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 295,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,948. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

