Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.