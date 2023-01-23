Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.54

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 3463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$284.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammond Power Solutions

In other news, Director Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total transaction of C$108,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,578,476. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,676 in the last quarter.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

