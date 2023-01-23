Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
HCDI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. 39,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Analysts expect that Harbor Custom Development will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
