Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 925 ($11.29) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.52) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HRGLY opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

